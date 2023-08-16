Expand / Collapse search
Airports

American Airlines plane has 'terrifying' close call with Spirit Airlines plane at Boston airport

A Spirit Airlines flight was too close to the runway hold line, according tot he FAA

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
close
An American Airlines flight was forced to cancel its takeoff from Boston on Monday after another flight came too close to the runway hold line.

An FAA spokesperson told Fox News Digital an air traffic controller told American Airlines Flight 457Q to cancel its takeoff on Monday at around 12:50 p.m. at Boston Logan International Airport after noticing that Spirit Airlines Flight 1444 was coming too close to the runway hold line.

The spokesperson added that the takeoff was canceled "out of an abundance of caution."

Cosmo Rowell, who was on the flight, told FOX affiliate Boston 25 the incident was "terrifying."

BOSTON DOCTOR CHARGED WITH MASTURBATING IN FRONT OF TEEN GIRL ON HAWAII FLIGHT: PROSECUTORS

American DFW

American Airlines has signed off on a $4.8 billion lease with Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, which includes funding for a sixth terminal. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

"As soon as you start to take off, you get these G-forces where you pitted in the back of your seat and you start to get used to that and then they just hit the breaks," said Rowell.

A spokesperson for American Airlines told Fox News Digital that the flight returned to the gate after the canceled takeoff and later left Boston for Chicago at 2:38 p.m.

INVESTIGATORS SAY MISCOMMUNICATION BETWEEN PILOTS CAUSED UNITED AIRLINES JET TO DIVE TOWARD OCEAN'S SURFACE

American Airlines Pilots

American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31, 2020, in Imperial, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)

"The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority and we apologize for the delay in our customer’s travel plans," the American Airlines spokesperson said. 

Airlines

A line of Spirit Airlines jets sit on the tarmac at Orlando International Airport on May 20, 2020, in Orlando, Florida.  (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

Spirit Airlines said in a statement that it will assist the FAA as the incident is investigated.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.