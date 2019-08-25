Billionaire and philanthropist offering $10G reward for missing Marine

A Michigan billionaire and philanthropist is offering a $10,000 reward for the person who finds a missing U.S. combat veteran from Arizona.

Jesse Conger, 37, was last seen with his girlfriend, Natasha Harwell, during the morning on August 14 at his apartment in Scottsdale. Harwell reported him missing the next day and his family said he'd been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. Police said he also made suicidal statements in the days prior to his disappearance, according to Fox 10.

"I love him and I want him to come home safely. He is missed," Harwell said of the Marine and rescue swimmer.

Bill Pulte, the CEO of Pulte Capital and grandson of former billionaire and founder of PulteGroup William J. Pulte, took to Twitter to announce the large reward, with a goal to "bring our brother-in-arms home."

Pulte has been no stranger to helping others; his Twitter bio described him as the "inventor of Twitter Philanthropy." On August 8, he posted a video of himself giving a random stranger $100 after his tire blew out in Detroit. Pulte called the gesture simply an "act of kindness."

Conger was described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair, a full beard and blue eyes, with tattoos on his left arm and the word "rise" on his chest.

Pulte was said to have learned about Conger from Gretchen Smith, the founder of Code of Vets, a non-profit helping to bring awareness and take care of vets suffering from PTSD. She said the family has scared and out in the woods looking for him, as Conger reportedly left his wallet, phone and service dog behind.

"We feel like this is a true emergency," Smith told Fox 10. "We have to take action and [Pulte] wants to be a part of the veteran community in doing what he can to decrease that number that we have daily that's committing suicide."

Conger may have left for Mexico and may have been driving a 2015 Toyota Camry with license plate number 696G03. People living near Lees Ferry, Ariz., also have been advised to monitor the area.

Anyone with more information about Conger was urged to contact the Scottsdale Police Department.