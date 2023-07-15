Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Philadelphia veteran police officer dies after being found unresponsive in cruiser

Lynneice Hill, 44, was married to a fellow Philadelphia police officer

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Philadelphia thieves use stolen U-Haul to yank ATM from grocery store Video

Philadelphia thieves use stolen U-Haul to yank ATM from grocery store

Detectives in Philadelphia are searching for three suspects who used a stolen U-Haul truck to rip an ATM out of a grocery store on Tuesday morning. (Credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

A veteran Philadelphia police officer died after being found unresponsive in her patrol car Friday night, police say.

Lynneice Hill, 44, had served as an officer for 24 years, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia. She was assigned to the 3rd District of Philadelphia.

She was reportedly found by shoppers on Columbus Boulevard, near TJ Maxx and Home Goods stores. She was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Hill's remains were then given a police escort to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office. Authorities have not released the cause of the officer's death.

TWO IN CUSTODY AFTER BALLISTIC VEST-WEARING SUSPECT KILLS 5, INJURES 4 IN PHILADELPHIA MASS SHOOTING

Aerials of police cars after officer death

Hill's remains were given a police escort to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office. (FOX 29 Philadelphia)

"I've heard nothing but amazing things about her dedication and commitment to the Police Department over the years," Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told reporters. "It's just tragic how this all unfolded not just for us her, but for her family as well."

Hill, who reportedly worked as a school officer, was married to fellow Philadelphia police officer.

PARALYZED CALIFORNIA ARMY VETERAN WINS $20M SETTLEMENT IN POLICE BRUTALITY CASE

Police inspecting scene outside of TJ Maxx

Hill was reportedly found by shoppers on Columbus Boulevard, near TJ Maxx and Home Goods stores. (FOX 29 Philadelphia)

"Our friend and colleague served this city for 24 years with humility, distinction and integrity," FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby said, according to FOX 29. "The FOP [Fraternal Order of Police] will never forget her dedication and contributions to the police department and her community." 

Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News Digital that there is no additional information at this time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aerials of authorities on scene

Officer Lynneice Hill was rushed to Jefferson Hospital, where she was declared dead. (FOX 29 Philadelphia)