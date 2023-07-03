Philadelphia shooting suspect in ballistic vest leaves 4 dead, others injured: report

A mass shooting in the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philadelphia Monday evening left at least four people dead and another four injured, according to local reports.

A suspect is in custody, per Fox 29 Philadelphia.

Several juveniles were among those injured by gunfire, but their conditions were not immediately known.

Officers responded to reports of an armed male suspect in the area of South 56th Street and Chester Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

The suspect – wearing a ballistic vest – was reportedly apprehended around 10 minutes later, according to Fox 29.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.