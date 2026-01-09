Philadelphia sheriff rips ICE as 'fake, wannabe law enforcement,' threatening arrests: 'Don't want this smoke'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal slammed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as "madeup, fake, wannabe law enforcement," asserting that ICE's actions violate both "legal law" and "moral law."

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner warned that law enforcement officials who commit crimes in Philadelphia will be arrested and charged.

"So I'm with the DA," Bilal declared. "You don't want this smoke. Cuz we will bring it to you," Bilal said. In a dig at President Donald Trump, she warned that "the criminal in the White House would not be able to keep" ICE agents from heading to jail.

MINNEAPOLIS AGITATORS TARGET LAW ENFORCEMENT AFTER DEADLY ICE SHOOTING

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment on Friday.

Bilal has previously been slammed with allegations of wild offenses ranging from spending department money on promotional items like trading cards with her likeness to having bogus news stories about her being generated by AI.

Bilal and Krasner's comments on Thursday came after an ICE agent fatally shot a driver in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

VIDEO SHOWS MINNESOTA WOMAN'S CAR BLOCKING PART OF ROAD BEFORE SHOOTING

DHS indicated that the shooting was in self-defense but some have decried the officer's action.

"Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism," DHS noted in a Wednesday post on X.

JEFFRIES CALLS NOEM ‘STONE-COLD LIAR’ OVER MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTING RESPONSE, DEMANDS INVESTIGATIONS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots," DHS asserted. "The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased."