Jeffries calls Noem 'stone-cold liar' over Minneapolis shooting response, demands investigations

House minority leader condemns Homeland Security secretary after Renee Nicole Good killed by ICE agent

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published | Updated
Dem leaders condemn Minnesota shooting, blast Noem as 'liar' Video

Dem leaders condemn Minnesota shooting, blast Noem as 'liar'

Democratic leaders in Congress condemned the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on Thursday, calling for immediate investigations and dismissing the narrative of the shooting provided by President Donald Trump's administration.

Democratic leaders in Congress condemned the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on Thursday, calling for immediate investigations and dismissing the narrative of the shooting provided by President Donald Trump's administration.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., made the statement joined by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., during a Thursday morning press conference. Jeffries condemned Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as a "stone-cold liar," while Schumer said he doesn't trust the current administration to adequately investigate the shooting.

"Let me first say that the killing of Renee Nicole Good was an abomination, a disgrace. And blood is clearly on the hands of those individuals within the administration who have been pushing an extreme policy that has nothing to do with immigration enforcement connected to removing violent felons from this country," Jeffries said.

"We support the removal of violent felons from this country who are here illegally. But that's not what this administration has been doing under the so-called leadership of Kristi Noem, who's a stone-cold liar. There's no evidence at all that this was a justified shooting," he added.

DAVID MARCUS: ICE PROTESTERS PUT LIVES AT RISK, AND NOT JUST THEIRS

Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer listens during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 8, 2026. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Schumer echoed Jeffries' statement but also emphasized the need for a thorough investigation on the state and local level.

"I watched the video. You felt like your stomach was being punched. Looking at the video, there seemed no justification for what these agents did. There needs to be a full investigation at the federal level. Although I have little faith in the FBI at doing a fair investigation or DHS, but at the local level as well," Schumer said.

The pair's press conference came as hundreds of protesters squared off with federal agents in Minneapolis on Thursday. Federal authorities appeared to detain at least four protesters during the demonstration.

NOEM CONDEMNS ALLEGED ATTACK ON ICE AGENTS STUCK IN SNOW IN MINNEAPOLIS AS 'ACT OF DOMESTIC TERRORISM'

Minneapolis ICE protestors argue with border patrol

A demonstrator faces a Border Patrol agent at a protest against the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, outside the Whipple Building in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jan. 8, 2026. (Tim Evans/Reuters)

Protesters were heard yelling "shame" at the officers and telling them to "go home." 

ICE was seen shooting pepper balls and deploying tear gas against the protesters as multiple scuffles broke out.

Noem defended the actions of ICE agents after Wednesday's deadly shooting, saying they repeatedly instructed the victim to get out of her car and stop "obstructing" law enforcement, but she did not comply. She added that Good had been "stalking and impeding" agents all day.

Protester holds an

A demonstrator holds a sign opposing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as federal agents stand guard outside the Whipple Building in Minneapolis on Jan. 8, 2026. (Tim Evans/Reuters)

Noem claimed the woman was trying to "weaponize her vehicle" and "attempted to run a law enforcement officer over."

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

