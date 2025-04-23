Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Police and Law Enforcement

Virginia police officers shot during traffic stop near popular shopping center; suspect arrested

Virginia officers' injuries not life-threatening, officials say

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
2 officers shot in Virginia Video

2 officers shot in Virginia

Two police officers were shot Wednesday during a traffic stop in Fairfax County, Virginia. (WTTG)

Two police officers are in the hospital after exchanging gunfire with a suspect during a traffic stop on Wednesday in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The shooting happened at about 3 p.m. in the 4000 block of Majestic Lane, according to the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD). The location is near Greenbriar Town Center, a popular shopping destination with dozens of retailers in Chantilly.

Two officers, who have not yet been publicly identified, were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to FCPD.

Crime scene

Two police officers were shot in Fairfax County, Virginia on Wednesday. (WTTG)

A suspect, whose identity has also not been made public, is in custody, officials said.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect was injured in the altercation.

Crime scene

A large police presence was reported following the traffic stop shooting in Fairfax County, Virginia. (WTTG)

Fairfax County police closed Majestic Lane between Lee Jackson Highway and Meadow Hill Lane to investigate. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

Fairfax County Police Department vehicle

The Fairfax County Police Department said a suspect has been arrested. (Fairfax County Police Department)

FCPD did not immediately provide Fox News Digital with additional information, noting more information will be shared as the investigation unfolds.

