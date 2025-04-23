Virginia police officers shot during traffic stop near popular shopping center; suspect arrested

Two police officers are in the hospital after exchanging gunfire with a suspect during a traffic stop on Wednesday in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The shooting happened at about 3 p.m. in the 4000 block of Majestic Lane, according to the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD). The location is near Greenbriar Town Center, a popular shopping destination with dozens of retailers in Chantilly.

Two officers, who have not yet been publicly identified, were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to FCPD.

A suspect, whose identity has also not been made public, is in custody, officials said.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect was injured in the altercation.

Fairfax County police closed Majestic Lane between Lee Jackson Highway and Meadow Hill Lane to investigate. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

FCPD did not immediately provide Fox News Digital with additional information, noting more information will be shared as the investigation unfolds.