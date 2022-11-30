Philadelphia parking officer shot in head from behind, police seek suspect

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect in the shocking shooting of a city Parking Authority officer.

Authorities said the shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. Friday on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue.

The victim, a 37-year-old mail PPA officer, took two shots and was left in critical condition, police said.

Graphic video circulated on social media depicting the shooting.

PHILADELPHIA POLICE OFFICER CONVICTED OF MANSLAUGHTER AFTER SHOOTING UNARMED BLACK MOTORIST

The disturbing video shows the hooded suspect walking up to the officer and shooting him from behind at point-blank range. The officer collapses onto the sidewalk and the suspect then flees the scene.

Police said the PPA officer was shot in the ear and shoulder. He was rushed to a local hospital and treated for serious injuries. The officer survived and is expected to recover.

The police department released photos from the video showing the suspect. He is described as Black or Hispanic, 5’9″ – 6’0″, thin, wearing a navy-blue hooded sweatshirt, green cargo pants, black mask, gloves, and black boots, police said.

PHILADELPHIA WOMAN FOUND DECAPITATED ON KITCHEN FLOOR

"It's bold. It's brazen and something we're definitely going to do everything we can to solve immediately," Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore told local news station WPVI.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive in the shooting, but said it was possibly related to a parking ticket.

PHILADELPHIA POLICE HUNT FOR SUSPECT IN SHOOTING WHO WAS PREVIOUSLY EXONERATED FROM 2012 MURDER CONVICTION

"He wrote tickets, that was his job out here today. He wrote several tickets. We are going to go through the history of what he did today and see if that gives us any clues," Vanore told WPVI.

No arrests have been made, and the weapon was not recovered.

The suspect is considered "armed and dangerous."