Philadelphia woman found decapitated on kitchen floor

A Philadelphia woman was found decapitated in her home on Tuesday, according to reports.

Police said the scene was discovered just before 1 p.m., Fox station WTXF in Philadelphia reported, at a home on Magee Avenue.

The home was decorated in Christmas lights with inflatable characters and other festive props outside.

Police were tipped off to the situation after receiving a call for a domestic situation.

When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old white female, whose head was severed, on the kitchen floor.

EMS crews arrived on the scene and at 12:46 p.m., pronounced the woman dead.

Police said they arrested Ahmad Shareef, 34, just blocks away from the home.

Shareef was charged with murder and abuse of a corpse, and he is being held without bail.

Neighbors told WTXF that Shareef was known for bizarre and sometimes threatening behavior.