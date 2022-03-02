Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia boy, 12, killed after allegedly shooting at cops; commissioner says ‘we as a society’ failed him

The child allegedly fired on an unmarked car with four police officers inside

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Cities see an increase in carjackings, some investigators say juveniles to blame Video

Cities see an increase in carjackings, some investigators say juveniles to blame

Crime has risen across most cities. Minneapolis has seen a nearly 530% increase in carjackings over the past two years and other cities are seeing the rise as well. Some investigators say carjackings are linked to juvenile suspects.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw on Wednesday questioned how "we as a society" failed a 12-year-old boy who was killed Tuesday night after allegedly firing a vehicle with police officers inside. 

"Last night, a young child with a gun in their hand purposely fired a weapon at our officers and by miracle, none of the officers suffered life-threatening injuries," Outlaw tweeted. "However, the life of a young man was cut tragically short, and we should all be questioning how we as a society have failed him and so many other young people like him."

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: UNITED NATIONS APPROVES RESOLUTION CONDEMNING PUTIN, RUSSIA: LIVE UPDATES

Fours plainclothes officers assigned to a task force were traveling near 18th and Johnston streets in an unmarked car when they saw two males on a corner, authorities said Wednesday. One of them, a 17-year-old, was wanted for questioning in connection with a gun investigation, police said. 

The officers turned on the police lights and drove down the street when they heard gunfire and glass shatter from the rear passenger window. One officer was struck by glass shards in the face and eyes, police said. 

The officers in the driver's and front passenger seat got out of the car and opened fire on the boy, who was identified as Thomas Siderio. He has a firearm and tried fleeing the scene, police said. 

One of the officers chased him and fired two more times, striking Siderio in the upper right back. One bullet exited him from the left side of his chest, authorities said. 

  • Philadelphia police investigate a shooting in which officers fired on a 12-year-old boy who allegedly opened fire on their unmarked vehicle Tuesday night.
    Image 1 of 2

    Philadelphia police investigate a shooting in which officers fired on a 12-year-old boy who allegedly opened fire on their unmarked vehicle Tuesday night. (WTXF)

  • Philadelphia police
    Image 2 of 2

    Philadelphia police stand near where a 12-year-old boy was killed by officer Tuesday.  (WTXF)

He was taken to a hospital by police where he died. The officer injured by the glass was treated and released from a hospital. 

The weapon Siderio allegedly used was recovered and was found to be equipped with a laser sight. It was reported stolen and had one round in the chamber and five in the magazine, police said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The teenage boy originally wanted for questioning in the gun investigation was questioned and released. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

Your Money