Russia launches largest air assault of invasion: LIVE UPDATES
Russia has launched the largest air assault of the invasion so far, Sen. Marco Rubio says. The Russian invasion of Ukraine stretched on into its seventh day Wednesday with a massive air assault on the second city of Kharkiv and forces moving toward the capital of Kyiv.
Tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees fleeing for their lives have arrived in Moldova, a country on Ukraine’s southern border.
Ukrainian refugees are reportedly being offered jobs in a wide array of fields, including as teachers, construction workers, in the country's burgeoning information technology sector and in the service industry.
Rep. Michael Waltz weighed in on the Ukraine-Russia war and how the smaller country could emerge victorious.
"Whether Ukraine’s forces can withstand Russia’s sheer military numbers remains to be seen, but there are three key components that will lead to a successful Ukrainian resistance: the will to fight, a sanctuary, and arms and other supplies for guerilla warfare," he said.
And, "President Biden must make clear that the United States will continue to stand with the freedom-loving Ukrainian people should their country be overtaken by Russian forces not just with words but bullets."
Cyberwarfare between Russia and Ukraine began well before the first bullets were fired, a cybersecurity expert and former senior CIA official told Fox News.
He also warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin could launch cyberattacks against America’s supply chain in response to economic sanctions.
Oil prices continue to rise as Russia's attack on Ukraine rages on.
Oil surged another $5 per barrel on Wednesday despite an agreement from the United States and other major governments to release supplies from strategic stockpiles aimed at calming market anxiety. (READ MORE)
On Tuesday, the Ukrainian government issued war bonds to fund their defense against a Russian invasion, raising about 8.1 billion hryvnia (or $270 million).
“The proceeds from the bonds will be used to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and to ensure the uninterrupted provision of the state's financial needs under the war,” Ukraine’s finance ministry said.
United States companies have cut ties with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine:
BP announced Sunday that it is exiting its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft. Shell followed suit on Monday, announcing that it was ending its relationship with Gazprom.
Google, TikTok, YouTube, DirecTV, and Meta, have restricted access to RT America, a Russian state-owned media outlet.
Warner Bros, Disney, and Sony Pictures are all halting the release of upcoming films in Russia.
During the State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Biden said Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy "inspirers the world."
"Six days ago, Russia's Vladimir Putin sought to shake the very foundations of the free world, thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways. But he badly miscalculated. He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over," Biden said. "Instead, he met with… a wall of strength he never anticipated or imagined. He met the Ukrainian people and President Zelenskyy."
A cryptocurrency-tracking firm says Ukraine has received $33.8 million in digital currency such as bitcoin and ether as they continue to fight off a Russian invasion.
The sum from 30,000 unique donations comes after Ukraine issued a plea for contributions last week, the Associated Press reported.
