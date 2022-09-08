Philadelphia deputy police commissioner's future uncertain as violent crime grips city

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of Philadelphia's most high-ranking officers who once served as the acting top cop denied Thursday that she abruptly resigned after an argument with Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter was believed to have stepped down after a disagreement with Outlaw, Fox Philadelphia reported.

"I did not resign. No decision has been made yet," she told the news outlet.

Outlaw reportedly gave Coulter the option to be demoted after an argument over the handling of a recent shooting incident. The news comes as the city continues to be plagued by violent crime.

As of Wednesday, the city experienced 374 murders, 10 more than at the same time frame last year, according to police data.

Coulter briefly served as the city's top cop from August 2019 to February 2020 after Richard Ross resigned following sexual harassment allegations, as well as gender and racial discrimination within the department.

She began her career in the department in 1988.

Fox News has reached out to the Philadelphia police department.