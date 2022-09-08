Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Arkansas State Police wrap up investigation regarding violent arrest

Special prosecutor confirmed she has received the case file but said a charging decision has yet to be made

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arkansas State Police have given a special prosecutor the findings of their investigation into law enforcement officers who were caught on video beating and holding down a suspect during an arrest last month, a spokesman said Thursday.

State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the investigative file of the officers' Aug. 21 arrest of Randal Worcester was submitted late Friday to special prosecutor Emily White, who confirmed she has received the case file but said a charging decision has yet to be made.

An Arkansas sheriff’s deputy was recorded in a bystander’s cellphone video repeatedly punching and kneeing Worcester in the head before grabbing his hair and slamming him against the pavement. As that was happening, another officer held Worcester down, while a third kneed him over and over.

SEVERE STORMS IN MICHIGAN, ARKANSAS, OHIO KILL 3 PEOPLE

State Police investigated the arrest by Mulberry officer Thell Riddle and Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies Zachary King and Levi White after the arrest outside the Kountry Xpress store in the small town of Mulberry.

Arkansas State Police have given a special prosecutor the findings of their investigation into law enforcement officers who were caught on video beating and holding down Randal Worcester, seen here walking out of the Crawford County Justice Center in Van Buren, Arkansas, during an arrest last month.

Arkansas State Police have given a special prosecutor the findings of their investigation into law enforcement officers who were caught on video beating and holding down Randal Worcester, seen here walking out of the Crawford County Justice Center in Van Buren, Arkansas, during an arrest last month. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)

ARKANSAS COUNTY FAIR SHOOTING LEAVES AT LEAST 1 INJURED, SUSPECT STILL ON THE LOOSE

Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante has said Worcester was being questioned for threatening a clerk at a nearby convenience store and that he attacked one of deputies. The deputy suffered a concussion, Damante has said.

The three officers were suspended after the video came to light and Worcester filed a federal lawsuit against the officers and local officials.

ARKANSAS OFFICER SUSPENDED OVER CAUGHT-ON-CAMERA ARREST HAD ALLEGED HISTORY OF EXCESSIVE FORCE, ATTORNEY SAYS

Worcester was treated at a hospital then jailed on charges including second-degree battery and resisting arrest. He was released the following day on a $15,000 bond.