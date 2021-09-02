Philadelphia building collapse leaves at least 2 injured: report

Two people were hospitalized Thursday night after a building collapse in Philadelphia, according to a report.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, FOX 29 of Philadelphia reported.

It came a day after the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida barreled through the Northeast, bringing heavy rains, flash flooding and even reports of tornadoes to several states, including Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

IDA'S AFTERMATH: SWOLLEN RIVERS THREATEN NEW FLOODING IN PARTS OF NORTHEAST AS STORMS KILL DOZENS

The medical conditions of the injured people were not immediately known, nor was any information available about why the collapse occurred.

Images posted by FOX 29 showed numerous firefighters and other emergency personnel at the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was unknown whether other people were inside the building at the time, or what type of structure suffered the damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.