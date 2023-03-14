Philadelphia ax-wielding robbery suspects leave convenience store empty-handed after failing to chop open ATM

Two masked men were caught on surveillance camera trying to commit an armed robbery while using an ax to open an ATM inside a Philadelphia convenience store, police said.

The suspects went inside the store in the city's Eastwick section on Friday just before 6 a.m., the Philadelphia Police Department said. One of them is seen holding a handgun and the other was carrying a box with the ax inside.

The man with the gun demands money from the store clerk while the other attempts to break open an ATM with the ax with a few swings.

Both suspects are seen standing and looking at the money machine when it fails to open.

They eventually flee the store empty-handed, police said. Authorities are trying to identify them.