©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Philadelphia ax-wielding robbery suspects leave convenience store empty-handed after failing to chop open ATM

The pair left the store empty-handed after they failed to open the ATM, despite a few swings with the ax, police said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Two men were caught on security camera with a gun and ax during a robbery inside a convenience store, police said.

Two masked men were caught on surveillance camera trying to commit an armed robbery while using an ax to open an ATM inside a Philadelphia convenience store, police said. 

The suspects went inside the store in the city's Eastwick section on Friday just before 6 a.m., the Philadelphia Police Department said. One of them is seen holding a handgun and the other was carrying a box with the ax inside. 

PHILADELPHIA TEEN SHOT 10 TIMES IN BROAD DAYLIGHT, BY AS MANY AS 3 SHOOTERS, DIES

A pair of robbery suspects tried using an ax o open an ATM inside a Philadelphia convenience store last week, police said.  (Philadelphia Police Department)

The man with the gun demands money from the store clerk while the other attempts to break open an ATM with the ax with a few swings. 

Both suspects are seen standing and looking at the money machine when it fails to open. 

They eventually flee the store empty-handed, police said. Authorities are trying to identify them. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.