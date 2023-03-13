Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia teen shot 10 times in broad daylight, by as many as 3 shooters, dies

The Philadelphia teen was shot five times each in the upper body and legs, police said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A 15-year-old teenage boy in Philadelphia died Monday after being shot 10 times by a group of gunmen in board daylight, authorities said. 

The Philadelphia Police Department said officers responded to the 6100 block of Algon Street around noon amid reports of a shooting. 

PHILADELPHIA MAN SHOT VOER 70 TIMES WHILE ON PORCH OF HOME: REPORT

Philadelphia Police respond to a shooting. A 15-year-old boy was shot 10 times and killed Monday. 

Philadelphia Police respond to a shooting. A 15-year-old boy was shot 10 times and killed Monday.  (Fox 29 Philadelphia)

Once they arrived, they found the teen shot five times each in the upper body and legs. He later died at a hospital. The victim was a student at Kensington High School, Fox Philadelphia reported. 

Three different ballistics were recovered at the scene, leading investigators to believe that there may have been three shooters, the news report said. Surveillance cameras showed the teen being chased by at least three people, police said. 

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.