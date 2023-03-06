Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Digital Originals
Published

The perfect storm: How crime and inflation surges are hammering a decades-old New Orleans restaurant

New Orleans crime surge is pushing customers away from dining out in the city

Megan Myers
By Megan Myers | Fox News
close
The Perfect Storm: How crime and inflation are crushing New Orleans Video

The Perfect Storm: How crime and inflation are crushing New Orleans

Betsy's Pancake House co-owner says her decades-old New Orleans restaurant is struggling as the city's violent crime surge scares away loyal customers.

NEW ORLEANS – The Big Easy's ongoing crime wave has scared away regulars at a local pancake house as inflation eats into the decades-old restaurant's profits. The one-two punch has left a co-owner worried that her business will collapse.

"We're having a really tough time right at this moment," Betsy's Pancake House co-owner Mary Murdock told Fox News. "It's a day-by-day thing where you have to make this much money in order to pay them bills, and if you don't make that then you are in trouble."

NEW ORLEANS BUSINESS STRUGGLES TO KEEP CUSTOMERS AMID FEARS OVER THE CITY'S CRIME SURGE. WATCH: 

The Perfect Storm: How crime and inflation are crushing New Orleans Video

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

New Orleans has grappled with a violent crime surge since 2019, with carjackings and homicides more than doubling in the three-year period, according to the New Orleans City Council's crime dashboard. Inflation has also been an ongoing problem for some business owners, with food prices increasing 11.3% compared to January last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

"We have lost a lot of regular customers," Murdock said. "They won't come into the city." 

Betsy's Pnacake House, established in 1986, is losing customers who don't want to come into the city due to the crime surge.

Betsy's Pnacake House, established in 1986, is losing customers who don't want to come into the city due to the crime surge. (Megan Myers/Fox News Digital)

Murdock said customers from outside of the city wrote on Facebook that they stopped going to the restaurant because they were afraid of New Orleans' crime. The restaurant co-owner attributed the violence to more anger and access to guns among the city's youth

"When we were kids, if you had a fight with somebody … next day you were friends again," Murdock said. "But it's not like that anymore because now they bring guns."

And Murdock, a New Orleans native, is no stranger to violence. She took over the restaurant in 2008 after her mom, Elizabeth "Betsy" McDaniel, was beaten during a home burglary. McDaniel died from her injuries two days after the attack. 

NEW ORLEANS RESIDENTS WARN ‘DON’T SIT IN YOUR CAR' AS CARJACKINGS SPIKE A SHOCKING 165%

Murdock's mom was murdered in her New Orleans home in 2008. Despite the city's violent crime surge, Murdock says her mom would want her to keep the business open where it is. 

Murdock's mom was murdered in her New Orleans home in 2008. Despite the city's violent crime surge, Murdock says her mom would want her to keep the business open where it is.  (Megan Myers/Fox News Digital)

"She was my best friend," Murdock said as her eyes filled with tears. "She would want me to be here."

Murdock said people have suggested she move locations to avoid the city's crime surge, but she refused. 

"Here, you can feel my mom's spirit," Murdock said. "She wouldn't be anywhere else." 

NEW ORLEANS PASTOR FIGHTS TO SAVE ‘MURDER CAPITAL’ SIX MONTHS AFTER SON SHOT JUST BLOCKS AWAY FROM CHURCH

Murdock has accommodated employee concerns about the city's crime surge. Some of her staff worried about coming in early while it was still dark, so Murdock allowed them to work later shifts. Some employees come in as a group to avoid walking alone.

"You gotta look out for each other," Murdock said. She added that her employees overall felt safe in the neighborhood but remained vigilant.

New Orleans briefly earned the title of the nation's murder capital in September after recording the most homicides per capita among major U.S. cities. Jackson, Mississippi, unseated The Big Easy, but it still recorded 266 homicides in 2022.

In January, three people were shot and killed in Mid-City, just blocks from Betsy's. Some customers have asked about security on the premises, Murdock said. 

"We couldn't afford a security guard," Murdock said. "We would have to increase the prices to do that."

BIDEN PAINTS ROSY PICTURE OF INFLATION BUT PRESSURE ON CUSTOMERS AND SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS PERSISTS

Business owners have to restructure to accommodate the high cost of goods, Murdock says. 

Business owners have to restructure to accommodate the high cost of goods, Murdock says.  (Megan Myers/Fox News Digital)

"And when you increase the prices it makes it harder for people to come," Murdock continued. She said the restaurant already raised prices due to high inflation

Overall inflation was up 6.4% year-over-year in January, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The price of eggs spiked 70% on an annual basis. 

"The price of eggs is outrageous," Murdock said. "We're having a really tough time." 

Murdock lists the struggles her restaurant is facing with high prices and crime turning away customers. 

Murdock lists the struggles her restaurant is facing with high prices and crime turning away customers.  (Megan Myers/Fox News Digital)

One New Orleans business owner told a local Fox affiliate in October he didn't want to live in the city anymore due to consistent burglaries and increased rent at his restaurant. But Murdock said she's determined to keep Betsy's afloat. 

"We scrape to the bottom," Murdock said. "Don't waste nothing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Murdock is considering opening the restaurant on Sundays and closing on Wednesdays to address profitability concerns

"You have to restructure," Murdock said. "You have to think differently. Whatever it takes." 

To hear more from Murdock on her business' struggles with crime and high prices, click here

Hannah Ray Lambert and Ramiro Vargas contributed to the accompanying video.

Megan Myers is an associate producer/writer with Fox News Digital Originals. 