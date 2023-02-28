Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Digital Originals
Published

New Orleans residents warn ‘don’t sit in your car’ as carjackings spike a shocking 165%

One of the nation's murder capitals is facing a historic surge in carjacking crimes

Hannah Ray Lambert
By Hannah Ray Lambert , Megan Myers | Fox News
close
Americans in New Orleans warn ‘don’t come alone’ to this murder capital Video

Americans in New Orleans warn ‘don’t come alone’ to this murder capital

Mardi Gras partiers shared if they feel safe in New Orleans after the city was labeled a murder capital after recording the second most homicides per capita.

NEW ORLEANS – Carjackings in the Big Easy have skyrocketed over the last three years, more than doubling since before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to city data.

New Orleans has grappled with increased violent crime in the last few years. It had the most homicides per capita among major U.S. cities in September, earning it the title as the nation's murder capital before being unseated by the year's end. And the city's homicide rate has doubled since 2019, according to the New Orleans City Council’s crime dashboard.

And carjackings soared, increasing 165% over a three-year period, the dashboard shows. There were 273 incidents last year compared to 103 in 2019.

DO MARDI GRAS REVELERS FEEL SAFE PARTYING IN A MURDER CAPITAL? WATCH:

Americans in New Orleans warn ‘don’t come alone’ to this murder capital Video

Some New Orleans residents have taken precautions to avoid getting carjacked amid the citywide surge. 

NEW ORLEANS PASTOR FIGHTS TO SAVE ‘MURDER CAPITAL’ SIX MONTHS AFTER SON SHOT JUST BLOCKS AWAY FROM CHURCH

"You try to park close to your house or where you’re going," Kelly, of New Orleans, told Fox News. "You don’t sit in your car and play on your phone."  

Sally, from New Orleans, said people "have to be aware of what's going on" around them when they leave the house. 

Kelly, of New Orleans, says people should take precautions to avoid getting carjacked amid the city's crime surge. 

Kelly, of New Orleans, says people should take precautions to avoid getting carjacked amid the city's crime surge.  (Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, carjackings in cities such as Philadelphia, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Minneapolis have also spiked in recent years. The City of Brotherly Love didn't live up to its name when carjackings increased by 494% since 2019, surpassing 1,300 in 2022, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. 

To hear more from partiers in a murder capital on the crime surge, click here

Hannah Ray Lambert is an associate producer/writer with Fox News Digital Originals.