New Orleans-area woman, 73, dragged to death during carjacking, four teens arrested, cops say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection to the carjacking of a 73-year-old New Orleans-area woman who was dragged to death Monday.

The identities of the suspects were not released but New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson described them as a 17-year-old male, one 16-year-old girl and two 15-year-old girls.

"Look at the nature of the crime," Ferguson said during a Tuesday news conference. "Look at the brazenness, in broad daylight, with no regard to this woman hanging from the vehicle."

IN NEW ORLEANS, POLICE PROBE 5 SHOOTINGS WITHIN 10 HOURS

All four will be charged with second-degree murder for the death of Linda Frickey. Two of the teens' parents turned them in to authorities within hours after the police released surveillance images of the suspects, the chief said.

Before Tuesday's news briefing, Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams released a statement saying his office will prosecute "any and all" people who participated in the "heinous and unthinkable" killing.

He also called for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the City Council to released federal COVID-19 funds requested by the DAs office and law enforcement to combat the city's crime surge.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

The carjacking occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Monday in the 300 block of North Scott Street, authorities said. During the incident, Frickey became entangled with her seatbelt when the suspects tried pulling her out of the vehicle, Ferguson said.

Her arm was severed as she was dragged about a block, authorities said. She died at the scene. Her vehicle was recovered several hours after the carjacking.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators are looking into whether the car was used in any subsequent crimes.

Frickey's sister, Jinny Griffin, told NOLA.com she left behind a husband, two sons, two grandsons and a granddaughter.

"She never met a stranger. If you go to the store with Linda, you're doing a two-hour stay. You can never just pop in and pop out," she said.