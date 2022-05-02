Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania mother arrested after allegedly shooting her two sons in the head: police

Both boys, 9 and 13, are not expected to survive

By Paul Best | Fox News
A Pennsylvania woman allegedly shot her two sons in the head at their home on Monday morning before attempting to shoot her neighbor and fleeing the scene, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said. 

Trinh Nguyen, 38, was arrested hours later in a church parking lot and had apparently tried to commit suicide. 

Authorities were originally called to Nguyen's home in Upper Makefield Township, Pennsylvania, around 7:00 a.m. on reports of an armed subject. 

A 22-year-old neighbor told officers that Nguyen approached and asked him to give a box of photos to her ex-husband, then attempted to fire a black revolver at his face twice, but the gun did not fire. 

Trinh Nguyen, 38, shot her two sons in the head on Monday morning, according to authorities. 

Trinh Nguyen, 38, shot her two sons in the head on Monday morning, according to authorities.  (Bucks County District Attorney's Office)

The neighbor was able to disarm Nguyen, who then jumped in a white Toyota Sienna minivan and fled the area. 

One of the officers then entered the home with a neighbor and found her two sons, ages 13 and 9, in their beds with gunshot wounds to their heads. 

The two boys are not expected to survive. 

"Both children will give the gift of life to others as their organs will be transplanted," Weintraub said at a press conference. "It's a terrible tragedy, but perhaps some good can come out of this yet."

Home where Trinh Nguyen allegedly shot her sons.

Home where Trinh Nguyen allegedly shot her sons. (Google Maps)

Nguyen is facing three counts of attempted homicide and one count of possession of an instrument of crime. Once her sons are pronounced deceased, two of those counts will be upgraded to homicide. 

She was found in the parking lot of United Methodist Church in Washington’s Crossing around 11:30 a.m., about three miles from her home. 

Weintraub said that she was "under the influence" and authorities believe she tried to commit suicide. 

Nguyen was set to be evicted from her five-bedroom home on Tuesday for failing to pay several months of rent, the Bucks County Courier Times reports

