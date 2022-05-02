Expand / Collapse search
Alabama
Published

Arrest warrant issued for missing Alabama correction officer in murder suspect's escape

Alabama correction officer Vicky White wanted on charge of aiding the escape of murder suspect Casey White.

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
An arrest warrant has been issued for a missing Alabama correction officer now believed to have assisted a jailed murder suspect escape custody four days ago, authorities confirmed on Monday. 

At a press conference, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton confirmed an arrest warrant has been issued for 56-year-old Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White on a charge of permitting or facilitating an escape in the first degree. 

"We know she participated – now whether she did that willing or if she was coerced, threatened somehow to have participated in this escape, not really sure," he told reporters Monday. "But we know for sure she did participate." 

ALABAMA ESCAPED INMATE SEEN IN NEW PHOTOS, AS MANHUNT FOR MISSING CORRECTION OFFICER ENTERS DAY 4

Casey White, 38, escaped the Lauderdale County Jail on Friday and was last spotted with Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White on April 29. The two have no relation.

Casey White, 38, escaped the Lauderdale County Jail on Friday and was last spotted with Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White on April 29. The two have no relation. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Service)

Investigators obtained new video showing the patrol vehicle in which White and inmate Casey White left the detention center in on Friday morning, Singleton said. 

Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office on Sunday released the most current photos of escaped inmate Casey White, seen clad in an orange jumpsuit walking alone and with a male correction officer down a hallway. 

Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office on Sunday released the most current photos of escaped inmate Casey White, seen clad in an orange jumpsuit walking alone and with a male correction officer down a hallway.  (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

The video shows the patrol vehicle stop at an intersection just eight minutes after leaving the jail, indicating they never headed to the courthouse before abandoning the vehicle in a nearby parking lot. Singleton said investigators are working to verify several tips on what kind of vehicle the pair is believed to have switched into. The sheriff said investigators at his office are working to determine if there was any kind of relationship prior to this. 

"Those of us who worked with Vicky White and have done so for years, this is not the Vicky White we know by any stretch of the imagination," Singleton said. "She has been an exemplary employee – I was told by the director of the jail that Friday night it was like it was at a funeral wake. The employees are just devastated that she was involved in this. And they’re concerned for her safety, as are we. And we just hope this has a good ending." 

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 