2 Pennsylvania State troopers shot in 'active' scene

Two Pennsylvania state troopers were shot Thursday afternoon while responding to a call in Susquehanna County, according to Governor Josh Shapiro, who shared the news during a public appearance in Bucks County.

"This remains an active incident, and once it concludes, I intend to visit the area myself," Shapiro said.

SUSPECT SHOOTS TROOPER, OPENS FIRE AT KENTUCKY CHURCH, LEAVING MULTIPLE PEOPLE INJURED

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are actively investigating the shooting, which occurred in the northeastern part of Susquehanna County. Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area near Route 171, approximately five miles north of Thompson, citing ongoing safety concerns.

PSP noted that further details about the suspect will be released when available.

Both troopers were transported to nearby hospitals. Their current conditions have not been disclosed.

"Lori and I are praying for these brave Troopers, and our thoughts are with their families, friends, and every member of the State Police," Shapiro wrote in a post on X.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., called it "awful news."

"Awful news out of Susquehanna," Fetterman wrote in a post on X. "We are waiting for more information on what happened and keeping these state troopers in our thoughts and prayers."

U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., also acknowledged the incident, stating on social media: "Dina and I are praying for our brave state troopers in Susquehanna County and monitoring the situation closely as more details emerge."

This is a developing story. Please check back here for updates.

