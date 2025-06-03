Pennsylvania senator bucks party on border, Israel and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Pennsylvania senator bucks party on border, Israel amid progressive backlash

2. Boulder terror attack suspect showed signs of growing ‘lone-wolf’ radicalization

3. Record-breaking ICE operation nets nearly 1,500 arrests in blue state

MAJOR HEADLINES

REMEMBER THAT? – Treasury secretary reminds CBS host of past remarks over tariff inflation concerns. Continue reading …

UNDER FIRE AGAIN – New Karen Read text scandal emerges — and it’s not the one from last year. Continue reading …

ONGOING INVESTIGATION – ‘King of the Hill’ voice actor killed in shooting. Continue reading …

CRACK IN THE FOUNDATION – Fight over lumber tariffs could reshape future of US home building. Continue reading …

SOUNDING THE ALARM – Experts warn of America's risk to drone attack after Ukraine blasts Russian installations. Continue reading …

POLITICS

POWER OF A PHOTO – Trump's newest presidential portrait unveiled months into his second term. Continue reading …

GOLDEN TICKET – 'Big, Beautiful Bill' needed to fix Democrats' 'disastrous' policies, Trump says. Continue reading …

PRIMARY REVOLT – New York lieutenant governor challenges Hochul in unprecedented primary fight. Continue reading …

BACKING JACK – Trump endorsement shakes up New Jersey GOP gubernatorial primary race. Continue reading …

MEDIA

RATINGS FREEFALL – MSNBC's revamped lineup struggles as Psaki loses half of predecessors' audience. Continue reading …

COSTLY MISTAKE – CNN correspondent's exit 'obviously' tied to network's costly defamation trial, insiders say. Continue reading …

‘DISRESPECTFUL’ – Biden's daughter attacks claims about her father. Continue reading …

WAVE OF HYPOCRISY – Media scrutiny differs between Musk and Booker for similar hand gestures. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Why the world should care about Hong Kong activist Jimmy Lai. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – US reliance on Chinese minerals and drugs puts Americans at risk. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

BREWING LONGEVITY – Women who drink popular beverage every day may age healthier. Continue reading …

CASTING CALL – Fisherman catches record-breaking red snapper with electric reel. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on legendary landmarks and fruitful facts. Take the quiz here …

‘BIG’ SURPRISE – Beloved budget retailer reopening stores after filing for bankruptcy. Continue reading …

CAT BURGLAR – Feisty feline finds way to open family's microwave. See video …

WATCH

ARI FLEISCHER – It has become dangerous to be Jewish in America. See video …

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY – Trump cares that Americans get better jobs and higher wages. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













