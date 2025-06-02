'King of the Hill' actor shot dead in Texas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jonathan Joss Gonzales, a voice actor who starred in "King of the Hill," was shot and killed Sunday in Texas, Fox News Digital confirmed. He was 59.

Authorities were dispatched to a home on the 200 block of Dorsey Drive in San Antonio after 7 p.m., and upon arrival, found Joss near the roadway of the location, officials said.

San Antonio Police Department officers attempted life-saving measures until emergency medical services arrived on scene.

Upon arrival, EMS pronounced the victim deceased.

Officers located the suspect accused of allegedly shooting Joss and detained him. Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja, a 56-year-old man, was transported to headquarters for further investigation, and then booked for murder.

Authorities told Fox News Digital that the investigation into Joss' death is still ongoing.

Joss voiced the role of John Redcorn for 34 episodes of "King of the Hill."

In addition to his work on the popular cartoon, Joss was known for playing Ken Hotate in a number of episodes of the NBC comedy, "Parks and Recreation."

The late actor had roles in "Tulsa King" and "Ray Donovan" and played Raymond Firewalker in six episodes of "Walker, Texas Ranger."

He played Bad Face on "Tulsa Kings," and starred in "Abduction of the Fourth Kind," in 2022.

Joss's last credited role was voicing a character in the 2023 video game, "Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty."