©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'King of the Hill' actor shot dead in Texas

Jonathan Joss voiced the John Redcorn character on 'King of the Hill'

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Jonathan Joss Gonzales, a voice actor who starred in "King of the Hill," was shot and killed Sunday in Texas, Fox News Digital confirmed. He was 59.

Authorities were dispatched to a home on the 200 block of Dorsey Drive in San Antonio after 7 p.m., and upon arrival, found Joss near the roadway of the location, officials said.

San Antonio Police Department officers attempted life-saving measures until emergency medical services arrived on scene. 

Jonathan Joss at an event, John Redcorn character on King of the Hill.

Jonathan Joss, known for his voiceover work on "King of the Hill," was shot and killed Sunday in Texas. He was 59. (Alamy)

Upon arrival, EMS pronounced the victim deceased. 

Officers located the suspect accused of allegedly shooting Joss and detained him. Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja, a 56-year-old man, was transported to headquarters for further investigation, and then booked for murder.

Authorities told Fox News Digital that the investigation into Joss' death is still ongoing.

King of the Hill still featuring John Redcorn

Joss voiced the John Redcorn character on "King of the Hill." (Alamy)

Joss voiced the role of John Redcorn for 34 episodes of "King of the Hill." 

In addition to his work on the popular cartoon, Joss was known for playing Ken Hotate in a number of episodes of the NBC comedy, "Parks and Recreation." 

Jonathan Joss wears black suit next to Amy Poehler in a black dress

Joss starred as Ken Hotate on a handful of episodes of "Parks and Recreation." (NBC/Getty Images)

The late actor had roles in "Tulsa King" and "Ray Donovan" and played Raymond Firewalker in six episodes of "Walker, Texas Ranger."

He played Bad Face on "Tulsa Kings," and starred in "Abduction of the Fourth Kind," in 2022.

King of the Hill actor Jonathan Joss wears denim vest.

Jonathan Joss had 48 credits to his name, according to IMDb. (Alamy)

Joss's last credited role was voicing a character in the 2023 video game, "Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

