Trump pushes 'Big, Beautiful Bill' as solution to four years of Biden failures: 'Largest tax cut, EVER'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump turned to social media on Monday evening to sell Americans on his vision for the "Big, Beautiful Bill," calling it an opportunity to turn the U.S. around after what he called "four disastrous years" under former President Joe Biden.

The House passed the spending bill in late May and it is now in the Senate’s hands.

"We will take a massive step to balancing our Budget by enacting the largest mandatory Spending Cut, EVER, and Americans will get to keep more of their money with the largest Tax Cut, EVER, and no longer taxing Tips, Overtime, or Social Security for Seniors — Something 80 Million Voters supported in November," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "It will unleash American Energy by expediting permitting for Energy, and refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. It will make American Air Travel GREAT AGAIN by purchasing the final Air Traffic Control System."

The president said the bill includes the construction of The Gold Dome, which he says will secure American skies from adversaries. The bill will also secure the border by building more of the wall and "supercharging the deportation of millions of Criminal Illegals" that he said Biden allowed into the U.S.

WHITE HOUSE: DEMS HAVE 'NEVER BEEN MORE RADICAL, OUT OF TOUCH' AFTER VOTING AGAINST 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL'

"It will kick millions of Illegals off Medicaid, and make sure SNAP is focused on Americans ONLY! It will also restore Choice and Affordability for Car purchases by REPEALING Biden’s EV Mandate, and all of the GREEN NEW SCAM Tax Credits and Spending," Trump wrote. "THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL also protects our beautiful children by stopping funding for sick sex changes for minors."

The Senate returned to Washington on Monday, and in his post, Trump called on his Republican allies in Congress to work quickly to get the bill on his desk before July 4.

In a separate post, Trump addressed what he referred to as false statements about the bill, reiterating that it is the "single biggest Spending Cut in History."

GOP HOLDOUTS SOUND ALARM ON $36T DEBT CRISIS AS TRUMP'S 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' PASSES HOUSE VOTE

He noted that there will not be any cuts to Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid, adding they will be saved from "the incompetence of the Democrats."

"The Democrats, who have totally lost their confidence and their way, are saying whatever comes to mind — Anything to win!" Trump said. "They suffered the Greatest Humiliation in the History of Politics, and they’re desperate to get back on their game, but they won’t be able to do that because their Policies are so bad, in fact, they would lead to the Destruction of our Country and almost did.

"The only ‘cutting’ we will do is for Waste, Fraud, and Abuse, something that should have been done by the Incompetent, Radical Left Democrats for the last four years, but wasn’t," he concluded.

HOUSE GOP UNVEILS MEDICAID WORK REQUIREMENTS IN TRUMP'S 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL'

Senate Republicans will get their turn to parse through the colossal package and are eying changes that could be a hard sell for House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who can only afford to lose three votes.

Congressional Republicans are in a dead sprint to get the megabill — filled with Trump’s policy desires on taxes, immigration, energy, defense and the national debt — onto the president’s desk by early July.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If passed in its current state, the bill is expected to add roughly $3 trillion to the national debt, including interest, according to the Committee for Responsible Federal Budget.

Fox News Digital's Amy Nelson, Pilar Arias, Brie Stimson and Alex Miller contributed to this report.