Ashley Biden slams reporting about her dad's mental acuity as 'disrespectful and untrue'

Ashley Biden, daughter of former President Joe Biden, had harsh words for what she called "DAMN disrespectful and untrue" reports about her father’s age on Monday.

In an Instagram post, Ashley Biden shared a picture of herself with her parents, the former president and former first lady Jill Biden, on a beach, saying she was "too grateful to be angry about all the bulls---."

"The ONLY coverup of this family is a BEACH coverup," Ashley Biden wrote.

She defended her father, saying that he gave his all as president and pushed back on reporting in books like "Original Sin" that he was mentally declining while in office.

"He aged, YES! As we all do! And the stress of the presidency accelerates. But he was always MORE than capable of doing the job. And a damn good one. He worked harder than anyone I have ever known - he took his duty and sacred obligation to this country very seriously," she wrote.

Although she did not mention Axios’ Alex Thompson and CNN’s Jake Tapper’s new book by name, she called out what she referred to as recent "noise" from "fake news" about Biden.

"The noise is so DAMN disrespectful and untrue… AND, it’s just that - noise/static - created by those committed to perpetuating and profiting from some real BS. Get lost with your anonymous sources and fake news," Ashley Biden wrote.

She added that she was grateful for the support her family had received after the former president's prostate cancer diagnosis was revealed last month.

Ashley Biden’s comments came a few weeks after Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden rebuked the book directly in an X post.

"Just read a copy of this silly book, and if anyone is curious for a review from someone who lived it first-hand: this book is political fairy smut for the permanent, professional chattering class. The ones who rarely enter the arena, but profit from the spectacle of those that do. Put simply, it amounts to a bunch of unoriginal, uninspired lies written by irresponsible self promoting journalists out to make a quick buck," Naomi Biden, Hunter Biden's daughter, wrote.

She claimed the book relied on "unnamed, anonymous sources pushing a self-serving false narrative."

Thompson and Tapper’s book, "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again," revealed efforts by his administration to allegedly cover up Biden’s mental and physical decline while in office.

