Pennsylvania police department seeking volunteers who can drink to 'inebriation'

A Pennsylvania police department seeking volunteers to get extremely drunk said they've received an "overwhelming response" from those looking to participate.

Kutztown Borough Police posted the ad on Facebook Wednesday, in which they asked for three volunteers to help the department's officers train for field sobriety tests during traffic stops.

The ideal volunteers, according to police, were people "in good health between the ages of 25 and 40 with no history of drug or alcohol abuse." Candidates could not have a criminal record, would need to be able to sign a liability waiver and would have to have a ride home after training.

But what likely caught each applicant's eye was the requirement: "Be willing to drink hard liquor to the point of inebriation."

"Alcohol will be provided however you will not receive any compensation for your time," officials said.

In an update to the post, police wrote they've been swamped with responses to the volunteer posting, and aren't taking in any more applications.

The department said that those who are selected to get drunk with them will be contacted by the chief of police.