Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Pennsylvania
Published

Philadelphia man dies after being punched at dog park, police say

Kathleen Joyce
By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
Drew Justice, 38, died after he was punched during a dispute with another dog walker at a Philadelphia park on Saturday, police said.

Drew Justice, 38, died after he was punched during a dispute with another dog walker at a Philadelphia park on Saturday, police said. (Facebook)

A Philadelphia man who was walking his dog died Saturday after he was punched during an altercation with another dog walker at a city park.

Drew Justice, 38, and his fiancée were walking their dog at Gold Star Park around 9 p.m. Saturday when Justice asked another man not to let his unleashed dog run free, police said.

The other man apparently became angry and punched Justice in the face, causing Justice to fall backward -- and hit his head on the ground. Justice was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

PENNSYLVANIA WOMAN BREAKS INTO POLICE STATION LOOKING FOR COP SHE WANTED TO DATE

The medical examiner’s office said Justice’s death was a homicide caused by “blunt impact trauma injury to the head,” the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Julie Abruzzese told NBC 10 that Justice and his fiancée were nearing their wedding day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's heartbreaking,” she said.

Police spokesperson Jeff Chrusch said authorities are interviewing a person of interest in connection with the assault. No charges have been filed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Kathleen Joyce is a breaking/trending news producer for FoxNews.com. You can follow her at @Kathleen_Joyce8 on Twitter.