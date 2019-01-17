Wanted Florida man promises officers he would turn himself him when he's finished with his job

A Florida man with a warrant out for his arrest promised police he would turn himself in -- he just wanted to finish his job first.

Jesse Pack, 40, of Bunnell, left a note to police on a mattress, that was perfectly placed at his front door for officers to see, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

“I know my warrant is active. I’m not here I am finishing a job and turning myself in to Volusia Brain Jail! Jesse Pack,” the message read.

Pack had an active warrant in Volusia County for “kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,” police said.

Police knocked on the door and a woman answered telling deputies that Pack was not at the residence. She gave officers permission to search and deputies found the man hiding in a wooden dresser, police said.

“Ready or not, here we come!” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This guy clearly thought he could hide from our deputies but this is not the first ‘cat and mouse’ game a fugitive has tried to play. We won’t stop until we find you! Great job by our team and now Pack can face his charges in Volusia County and Flagler County.”

Pack was taken into custody on the Volusia County warrant for “kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was charged with “resisting arrest without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia,” by Flagler County.