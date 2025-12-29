Pennsylvania man charged after killing mother, wounding father after Christmas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An 18-year-old man was taken into custody in West Virginia after allegedly shooting his parents in their Pennsylvania home the day after Christmas — killing his mother and wounding his father.

Jarrod Noll was charged with homicide and attempted homicide in connection with the shooting.

Pennsylvania State Police were called just before 2 p.m. on Friday to the home on Garrison Ridge Road in Freeport Township in Greene County, located near the West Virginia border.

Police arrived to find Noll's parents suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a hospital, with his mother in critical condition.

His mother was later pronounced dead at the hospital, while his father was eventually released in stable condition.

Authorities launched a manhunt for Noll, who fled the home on foot after the shooting. He was considered armed and dangerous as police conducted an "extensive search" of the surrounding area.

"We used tracking dogs, we used helicopters, and we used police on foot searching rough terrain," Pennsylvania State Police Sergeant Richard Sizer said, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

"Obviously, when you have someone on the run with a homicide warrant, on the run with a gun, it is a huge danger to the community," Sizer continued.

Noll was captured on Saturday by West Virginia State Police without incident.

He will be held in custody in West Virginia before his extradition to Pennsylvania, CBS Pittsburgh reported.

The suspect's younger siblings were home during the shooting, although he allegedly fired the shots outside the house, according to the outlet. The children were placed in the custody of a relative.