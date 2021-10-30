Pearl Harbor veteran's remains transferred home to Wisconsin 80 years later

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office on Friday helped transfer a World War II veteran's remains home to Wisconsin nearly 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor that killed more than 2,400 people.

Kefee Conolly, a Markesan native, served as a Navy hospital corpsman when he was 19 years old.

Conolly, "along with 428 other crewmen of the USS Oklahoma, was killed when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, on Dec. 7, 1941," the sheriff's office said in a Friday statement posted to Facebook.

PEARL HARBOR VETERAN'S REMAINS RETURNED HOME TO MICHIGAN 80 YEARS LATER

A number of World War II veterans' remains have been sent back home as the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency works to identify bones through forensic testing.

FAMILIES URGE USING NEW DNA TECH TO ID PEARL HARBOR UNKNOWNS

The United States is approaching 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Conolly's name "is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at the Punchbowl Crater, in Honolulu, Hawaii, along with others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for," the sheriff's office wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The deceased veteran will be buried on Nov. 8 in his hometown.