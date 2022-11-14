Paul Pelosi attack: New federal indictment reveals what suspect was wearing when police arrived

New court filings in the Paul Pelosi home invasion attack case have revealed what suspect David DePape was wearing during the early morning assault on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband last month.

San Francisco police arrived at the home around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 28 and found Pelosi in his pajamas and the intruder wearing shorts, sneakers and a sweatshirt, according to a superseding indictment returned last week.

The encounter lasted just 15 seconds from when Pelosi opened the door for officers to when the hammer attack took place, according to the filing, and was recorded on the body-worn cameras of two responding officers.

"The two officers opened the door to see the foyer of the Pelosi Residence, Mr. Pelosi, wearing a long-sleeved shirt, DEPAPE in shorts, running shoes and a sweatshirt, and DEPAPE and Mr. Pelosi jointly gripping a hammer," the indictment reads.

NANCY PELOSI GIVES UPDATE ON HUSBAND PAUL'S RECOVERY AFTER HAMMER ATTACK: 'IT'S GOING TO BE A LONG HAUL'

One of the officers ordered them to drop the hammer. DePape replied, "Ummm, nope," wrestled it from the 82-year-old’s grip and cracked him on the head, causing a skull fracture and other injuries, according to authorities.

Police immediately tackled DePape and called an ambulance to treat Pelosi, who was bleeding from a head wound. According to the new filings, officers recovered a cellphone, cash, transit passes and "an unidentified card" from DePape’s right pocket, as well as tape, rope, gloves and a journal from his bag, among other items.

PAUL PELOSI RETURNS HOME FROM HOSPITAL DAYS AFTER HAMMER ATTACK

READ THE INDICTMENT:

Investigators also said that DePape researched homes of Pelosi and two other targets on an alleged hit list two days before breaking into the House Speaker’s $8 million hilltop Pacific Heights mansion.

One of the addresses belonged to someone identified in the indictment only as "Target 1," who investigators said DePape identified as "’way up’ on his target list."

"He explained that he had a plan to use Speaker Pelosi to lure Target 1," according to the probable cause statement, and that he viewed the congresswoman of "leader of the pack" of Democratic officials he accused of "lies."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Many of DePape’s statements came on a Mirandized and recorded interview in which investigators say he confessed to swinging the hammer with "full force" and claimed he wanted to break the congresswoman’s "kneecaps."

DePape, an illegal immigrant from Canada, faces federal charges of assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal officer. He also faces a slew of state charges that carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.