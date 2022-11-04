Expand / Collapse search
Nancy Pelosi
Published

Nancy Pelosi gives update on husband Paul's recovery after hammer attack: 'It's going to be a long haul'

Paul Pelosi spent 6 days hospitalized after suffering a fractured skull in a hammer attack

Michael Ruiz
By Michael Ruiz
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave an update on her husband's condition Friday, a week after San Francisco police say an intruder broke into their home, awoke him around 2 a.m. and fractured his skull with a hammer.

"It is with a grateful heart that I thank you for being here, with, coming together this morning, usually we're [scheduled for] Wednesday, but Paul came home yesterday, that enables me to be at home with all of you," Speaker Pelosi said in a video posted to her Team Pelosi YouTube channel.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you for your kind words, your prayers and your good wishes for Paul," she continued. "It's going to be a long haul, but he will be well, and it's just so tragic how it happened, but nonetheless we have to be optimistic, he's surrounded by family so that's a wonderful thing."

The House Speaker flew back from Washington last week to be with her husband, and the couple's adult children have been seen coming and going from the Pacific Heights home.

PAUL PELOSI ATTACK BODYCAM, 911 CALL REMAIN UNDISCLOSED AS SUSPECT DAVID DEPAPE DUE BACK IN COURT

    Paul Pelosi Jr. speaks to FBI investigators outside the home of his parents Nancy and Paul Pelosi, Friday October 28, 2022. His father, Paul was the victim of a violent home invasion earlier this morning. (Flightrisk for Fox News Digital)

    Nancy Pelosi leaves her home via the garage on Thursday, November 3, 2022. (Rafael Fontoura for Fox News Digital)

    Alexandra Pelosi leaves her parents' home in San Francisco, Wednesday, November 2, 2022. (Rafael Fontoura for Fox News Digital)

Much of the rest of the 30-minute video focused on Democratic campaign issues ahead of the midterm elections next week.

David DePape, the illegal immigrant from Canada accused of breaking into the Pelosi home and attacking the congresswoman's 82-year-old husband Paul Pelosi, had a brief court hearing Friday morning, a week after the attack.

He allegedly broke in through a glass door on a "suicide mission" aiming to "kneecap" the House Speaker, according to court filings. She was in Washington, D.C., at the time.

A San Francisco judge has scheduled a discovery hearing for Nov. 28 and set a Dec. 14 preliminary hearing where witnesses could testify.

David DePape, right, records the nude wedding of Gypsy Taub outside City Hall on Dec. 19, 2013, in San Francisco. DePape is accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's California home and severely beating her husband with a hammer. DePape was known in Berkeley, Calif., as a pro-nudity activist who had picketed naked at protests against local ordinances requiring people to be clothed in public.

PAUL PELOSI RETURNS HOME FROM HOSPITAL DAYS AFTER HAMMER ATTACK

DePape faces a slew of state charges as well as federal charges of assault on the immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal official. They carry sentences of up to 30 and 20 years in prison with a conviction. DePape could face up to life in prison on the state charges, which he already pleaded not guilty to, and federal immigration officials have requested a detainer and could deport him if he is ever released from custody. 

Paul Pelosi (L) and Nancy Pelosi attend the Bloomberg &amp; Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2015 WHCA Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 25, 2015 in Washington, DC. Dimitrios Kambouris/VF15/WireImage

San Francisco investigators have declined to release bodycam footage, the 911 call and other evidence in the case, including images from numerous surveillance cameras around the Pelosi home.

"Mr. Pelosi opened the door, they were both holding a hammer and the police observed Mr. DePape pull that hammer away and then strike Mr. Pelosi," San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told reporters at news briefing Friday morning. "That is the most that we’re going to say at this point. Our job is not to try this case in the public or in the press. It’s to try it in a courtroom."

Authorities have also withheld details about DePape's criminal history, although court filings indicate he does have one.

Jenkins' office wrote that he was "convicted of other crimes for which consecutive sentences could have been imposed but for which concurrent sentences are being imposed."

Jenkins said earlier this week that 911 audio and bodycam footage might be revealed in court as she doubled down on not releasing it to the media before then.

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports