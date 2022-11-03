Paul Pelosi returns home from hospital days after hammer attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi has returned home from a San Francisco hospital where he spent the last six days following a home invasion attack that left him with a fractured skull.

Shortly after 2 p.m. PT Thursday, a white Chrysler Pacifica van arrived, and the garage door opened. Paul Pelosi's Porsche was moved out to make room for the van, which pulled into the garage.

The door closed behind it. A few minutes later, it pulled back out, and the Porsche was returned inside.

Earlier in the day, Speaker Pelosi was seen departing from home with a bag from See's Candy.

The congresswoman issued a statement Thursday afternoon thanking members of the public for their well-wishes and San Francisco first responders.

"The Pelosi family is thankful for the beautiful outpouring of love, support and prayers from around the world," she said. "Paul is grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff, and the entire [Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital] medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received after the violent assault in our home."

Her husband remains under a doctor's care as his recovery continues, she said.

"He is now home surrounded by his family, who request privacy," the statement concluded.

Paul Pelosi's suspected attacker, a 42-year-old illegal immigrant from Canada named David DePape, is being held without bail on a slew of state and federal charges, including attempted murder.

Pelosi. 82, called 911 around 2:30 a.m. last Friday to report an intruder in his house. San Francisco police said they arrived in time to witness the attack itself.

Pelosi opened the door to responding officers, who saw both him and the intruder struggling for control of the hammer, according to investigators.

DePape allegedly broke free from Pelosi's grip and cracked him in the head. Responding officers tackled him immediately.

Both men were hospitalized afterward, and DePape appeared in a San Francisco court wearing a cast on his arm.

DePape is due back in court on Friday at 9 a.m. If convicted on the California charges, he faces 13 years to life in prison.

DePape faces separate federal charges of assault on the immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal official.

The charges carry a combined penalty of 50 years in prison if convicted.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.