©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Parolee charged with hurling anti-Asian slur, shoving man on Manhattan subway

Tandika Wright has about 35 previous arrests

By Maria Lencki | Fox News
A parolee is being charged for hurling a racial slur at an Asian man on the Manhattan Subway before shoving him, according to the New York Post.  

Tandika Wright, 35, allegedly approached the victim last month saying, ""Hey, are you a c—k? You people brought the virus here. You people killed my people," authorities said. She then allegedly shoved the man and left. 

Wright was arrested over a month later, according to the Post, and is now being charged with "aggravated harassment based on race or religion." 

Wright was previously in prison from 2015 to 2019 before being released on parole after being convicted of attempted manslaughter in the first degree. The parole that is set to expire in March 2025. 

She also served time in jail from 2011 to 2013 for a fourth-degree arson charge and has nearly 35 previous arrests.  

