Panama City Beach is the deadliest beach in America in 2023

A total of 7 people have died in rip currents in Panama City Beach over the past 9 days

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
Panama City Beach in Florida is now the deadliest beach in America after three more tourists died swimming in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. 

Police said three separate "fatal water incidents" happened Saturday off the coast of Panama City Beach, though it was unclear if the victims drowned or had another medical emergency while in the water. The tourists were swimming behind different resorts, according to the Panama City News Herald. 

A total of seven people have died at the beach in the past nine days as rip currents have created dangerous swimming conditions. This death toll is the highest of any U.S. beach for 2023, according to data tracked by the National Weather Service. 

Another person died on Thursday in similar conditions at nearby Blue Mountain Beach and another died Saturday at Miramar Beach, the second this year on that beach, the News Herald reported. 

A general view of Panama City Beach along the Gulf of Mexico

Three resort tourists died on Saturday, Jun 24, 2023 after swimming in the Gulf of Mexico at Panama City Beach, Florida, under dangerous rip current conditions. (Nathan Cobb/The News Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Rip currents are channelized currents of water that flow away from the shore at surf beaches. They typically form at breaks in sandbars and also near structures such as jetties and piers. The National Weather Service warns they can be dangerous, as fast-moving water can even the strongest swimmers away from shore. 

Rip current deaths, including deaths from high surf and sneaker waves, have risen nationwide in recent years to a high of 113 in 2021, according to weather service statistics. 

A National Weather Service graphic shows what to do if caught in a rip current: swim parallel to the shore and always swim near a lifeguard if possible.

This graphic from the National Weather Service shows what to do when caught in a rip current. The best way to escape is to swim parallel to the shore out of the current's flow. If possible, always swim near a lifeguard. (National Weather Service)

There were 69 deaths reported last year. There have already been 60 surf zone fatalities nationwide in the U.S. this year. 

The three tourists who died Saturday in Panama City Beach were caught in rip currents, police said. In two instances, double red flags were posted at the beach, signaling the gulf was closed to swimmers, who could face a $500 fine for swimming when the beach was closed, according to the News Herald. 

Tourists enter Panama City Beach's public beach

Tourists flock to the public beach at Panama City Beach in Florida. (Nathan Cobb/The News Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK)

The victims were identified as Kimberly Moore, 39, of Lithonia, Georgia, Morytt Burden, 63, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, and Donald Wixon, 68, of Canton, Michigan. 

"The conditions at the time were severe, with double red flags indicating extreme water hazards," authorities said. "The Panama City Beach Police Department and Beach Safety implore the public to always heed the double red flag warnings and always be aware of the dangers that can accompany these conditions." 

Authorities said there have been 70 reports of distressed swimmers over the past 10 days, with about 40 of them on Saturday alone. 

"Double red-flag conditions have existed on the beach for the last week," authorities reminded tourists. "Double red flags mean you are not allowed in the Gulf."

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.