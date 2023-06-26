Arizona hikers with no water rescued at Catalina State Park as scorching temps expand across Southwest

Two hikers were rescued in Arizona Saturday afternoon, and officials say the pair failed to bring enough water as excessive heat scorches the Southwest.

First responders were called to Catalina State Park, located at the base of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Tucson, after the pair of hikers wandered off trail, Golder Ranch Fire District wrote on Twitter.

Officials said the hikers, neither of whom were publicly identified, were found without water.

The fire district urges hikers to stay on trail, bring plenty of water and start hiking early before the heat spikes.

"Keep in mind temperatures are dangerously hot now through this upcoming week," fire officials said.

The National Weather Service in Tucson issued an excessive heat warning through Tuesday evening for most of Southeast Arizona. Over the weekend, the temperature at Tucson International Airport had hit 111 degrees.

Hot temperatures have been expanding across the Southwest, with parts of Texas seeing above average temperatures for the 12th straight day.

On Friday, a 31-year-old Florida man and his 14-year-old stepson died in Big Bend National Park in Texas after hiking in extremely hot conditions, according to park officials.

The teen had become ill on the Marufo Vega Trail around 6 p.m. and lost consciousness as temperatures hit 119 degrees.

The teen’s 21-year-old brother attempted to carry him back to the trail head as the stepfather left the two to go back to the vehicle and find help. The stepfather’s vehicle was later found crashed over an embankment at the Boquillas Overlook.

Both the 14-year-old and the stepfather were pronounced dead when officials arrived at the scenes.

FOX News’ Greg Wehner contributed to this report.