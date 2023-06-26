Georgia man crushed by falling tree during severe thunderstorm; thousands without power

A Georgia man was killed Sunday when a tree fell and crushed him during severe thunderstorms that left thousands across the state without power.

First responders found the man, identified as 55-year-old George Heery Jr., struggling to breathe on Delmont Drive Northeast in Atlanta, FOX5 Atlanta reported, citing police.

Despite life-saving efforts, police said he was pronounced dead upon arriving at a hospital.

The severe storm brought damaging winds and heavy rains that at one point knocked out power to 300,000 Georgians, according to the station.

Georgia Power said crews were working to assess the damage and restore power to customers.

"In areas that are the most heavily affected, our team is working to navigate the damage and get the lights back on for customers," the utility provider tweeted. "If you are in an area that was impacted by high winds, heavy rain, downed trees or other dangerous conditions, please keep safety a top priority."

Downed trees were reported in areas across the state, with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office sharing how three local teens had helped deputies clear a road.

The sheriff’s office shared photos of the teens helping cut the tree apart and thanked them for their assistance.