Severe weather leaves more than 175K without power in southern, eastern regions

More flights cancelled, delayed amid storm threats

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
Texas weather enthusiast terrified by lighting strike — watch what happens Video

Texas weather enthusiast terrified by lighting strike — watch what happens

A Texas weather enthusiast received the shock of his life while recording a thunderstorm from his backyard. Austyn Ferrell was "reporting live" from his home in Waco, Texas, when a bolt of lighting struck nearby. Talk about a jolt!

More than 175,000 customers were left without power Tuesday morning in southern and eastern U.S. states following severe weather. 

In Tennessee, more than 69,350 residents and businesses were reported without power, according to tracker PowerOutage.US. 

In addition, the site recorded over 42,540 in Arkansas, nearly 28,000 out in Kentucky, close to 20,000 out in Michigan and more than 15,100 without power in North Carolina. This comes after the weather hampered travel on Monday and killed at least four people in Arkansas and Indiana.

A tornado in the Hoosier State struck a home and a tree toppled onto a house in the Natural State, where a state of emergency was declared. 

DETROIT GOLF CLUB SHUTS DOWN AHEAD OF ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC AS CREWS WORK TO CLEAN UP STORM AFTERMATH

Utility crews working

Entergy Arkansas utility crews work to repair services near South Grant St. in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Monday, June 26, 2023, after a strong storm swept through the region late Sunday. (Colin Murphey/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Thousands of air travelers faced flight cancelations and delays over the weekend and on Monday as storms impacted the eastern U.S. and Midwest. 

Major travel hubs were impacted and tracker FlightAware showed that there were 1,130 total flight cancelations early Tuesday, including more than 800 within, into or out of the country. 

A man sweeps debris off of his front porch in North Little Rock, Arkansas

Butch Penney sweeps debris off of his front porch on Main Street in North Little Rock, Arkansas, on Monday, June 26, 2023. (Stephen Swofford/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Delta Air Lines had 55 cancelations, JetBlue Airways had 47 and American Airlines had 35. 

More storms are forecast, according to officials. 

The National Weather Service said Tuesday that showers and thunderstorms are forecast in southeastern New York, Delaware and Pennsylvania. 

Damage to a home in Carlisle, Arkansas

Damage to a home on the 900 block of Willard D. Lewis St. in Carlisle, Arkansas, is shown on Monday, June 26, 2023. At least two people were killed in the residence according to neighbors after a strong storm swept through the area bringing a large tree down on the home. (Colin Murphey/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

ARIZONA HIKERS WITH NO WATER RESCUED AT CATALINA STATE PARK AS SCORCHING TEMPS EXPAND ACROSS SOUTHWEST

The Weather Prediction Center issued a slight risk of excessive rainfall through Wednesday morning for portions of the northern mid-Atlantic, with associated heavy rain creating mainly localized areas of flash flooding. 

The associated front will create moderate-to-severe thunderstorms and showers for parts of New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and North Carolina.

An Arkansas man helps move debris from his home

Cameron Butuso, 14, lower right, helps remove debris from his home in Lonoke, Arkansas, on Monday, June 26, 2023, after a strong storm swept through the area causing extensive damage. (Colin Murphey/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Hazards include frequent lightning, severe thunderstorm wind gusts, hail and a minimal threat of tornadoes. 

Showers and severe thunderstorms will also develop over parts of southern Kansas, Oklahoma, extreme southwestern Missouri and northwestern Arkansas, including a few tornadoes, a threat of two-inch or greater hail through Wednesday morning and more of the same risks. 

A woman looks at a tree damaged by a tornado in Indiana

Debbie Fulcher views the damage at her home in Stanford. A tornado struck the area on a Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

South Dakota and Nebraska could also see hail that large through the same period. 

On Wednesday, the storm threat slightly decreases over the lower Mississippi and Tennessee Valleys and showers and storms will hit the upper Midwest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

