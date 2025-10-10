Palisades Fire suspect made anti-Trump social media posts, blamed climate change for causing wildfires

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man accused of sparking the deadly Palisades Fire on New Year's Day in Southern California frequently made anti-Trump social media posts and shared how global warming was causing climate change.

One story Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, shared was from ProPublica, titled "Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration," which pictured a hillside on fire in California.

He also shared another article, "Senator Kamala Harris Says Meat Is Destroying the Planet," and posted a link to contribute to former President Joe Biden's election campaign in 2020.

Rinderknecht's other posts include pictures of Trump supporters crying after losing the 2020 election and a post that claimed President Donald Trump inherited a great economy from former President Barack Obama, saying he "destroyed it" during COVID-19.

Rinderknecht frequently posted about climate change and shared another story in 2020, "The Great Climate Migration has begun." In another, he shared a story titled "Summers could become ‘too hot for humans.'"

While Rinderknecht didn't post many pictures, one image from 2014 shows him wearing face paint depicting a skull with his mouth open and fake blood dripping down his neck.

Rinderknecht was arrested Tuesday in Florida and charged with destruction of property by means of fire, acting United States Attorney Bill Essayli said. A federal judge ordered that he remain behind bars on Thursday after prosecutors said Rinderknecht has traits of an arsonist.

"The complaint alleges that a single person’s recklessness caused one of the worst fires Los Angeles has ever seen, resulting in death and widespread destruction in Pacific Palisades," Essayli said. "While we cannot bring back what victims lost, we hope this criminal case brings some measure of justice to those affected by this horrific tragedy."

Federal authorities said Rinderknecht worked as an Uber driver in Los Angeles from New Year's Eve 2024 to New Year's Day 2025, adding that two of his passengers expressed that "he appeared agitated and angry that night after dropping off a passenger in Pacific Palisades."

After allegedly sparking the fire after parking at the Skull Rock trailhead, Rinderknecht called 911, then asked ChatGPT, "Are you at fault if a fire is lift [sic] because of your cigarettes?"

ChatGPT, according to the complaint, responded with "Yes," and explained.

While prosecutors allege that Rinderknecht sparked the Lachman Fire, which was put out Jan. 2, heavy winds reignited underground embers, which sparked the Palisades Fire. In total, the Palisades Fire claimed the lives of 12 people and left many displaced.

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.