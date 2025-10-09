NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal investigators say a Florida man has been arrested in connection with one of the most destructive wildfires in California history, a blaze that began as a New Year’s spark, charred some 7,000 structures and killed 12 people.

According to federal prosecutors, 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht allegedly ignited a fire just after midnight on Jan. 1 along the Temescal Ridge Trail above Pacific Palisades. What began as a small brush fire on federal land soon roared into an inferno that would later reignite as the Palisades Fire, scorching more than 200 acres across the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

In a strange twist, authorities say that after the fire, Rinderknecht turned to ChatGPT, reportedly asking the artificial intelligence whether he might be responsible for the disaster.

A criminal complaint filed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) details the sequence of events leading up to the fire and Rinderknecht’s arrest. Federal prosecutors have charged him with arson of property receiving federal financial assistance, a felony carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Below is a detailed timeline of the events, drawn from the federal complaint.

Timeline of key events

A sequence of events leading up to Rinderknecht’s arrest on Oct. 8, according to a criminal complaint filed in the Central District of California.

July 11, 2024:

Rinderknecht asked ChatGPT to generate "a dystopian painting" showing a burning forest, the poor running from the flames, and "the richest people… watching the world burn."

Aug. 30:

In a message to a family member, he wrote, "Burned the Bible I had literally."

Nov. 1:

He told ChatGPT, "I literally burnt the Bible that I had. It felt amazing. I felt so liberated."

Dec. 31:

Video from his iPhone showed a green barbecue-style lighter in his apartment, the same lighter that allegedly has his DNA on it.

While working as an Uber driver in Pacific Palisades, two passengers described him as "agitated and angry."

Around 11:28 p.m.: He listened to the French song "Un Zder, Un Thé" by Josman. He had watched or listened to it repeatedly in the days leading up to the fire, authorities say.

He listened to the French song "Un Zder, Un Thé" by Josman. He had watched or listened to it repeatedly in the days leading up to the fire, authorities say. 11:34 p.m.: He dropped off a passenger on Palisades Drive, then drove alone toward the Skull Rock Trailhead, near where he once lived.

He dropped off a passenger on Palisades Drive, then drove alone toward the Skull Rock Trailhead, near where he once lived. 11:38–11:47 p.m.: He parked at the trailhead and walked up the Temescal Ridge Trail to the "Hidden Buddha" clearing, taking two videos. No fire was visible.

He parked at the trailhead and walked up the Temescal Ridge Trail to the "Hidden Buddha" clearing, taking two videos. No fire was visible. 11:54 p.m.: He played "Un Zder, Un Thé" again.

Jan. 1, 2025:

12:12 a.m.: UC San Diego wildfire-monitoring cameras captured the first glow of fire on the hillside; Rinderknecht’s phone GPS placed him just below the Hidden Buddha clearing. He attempted multiple 911 calls that failed to connect.

UC San Diego wildfire-monitoring cameras captured the first glow of fire on the hillside; Rinderknecht’s phone GPS placed him just below the Hidden Buddha clearing. He attempted multiple 911 calls that failed to connect. 12:13 a.m.: Cameras recorded the Lachman Fire igniting and expanding while he remained in the area for over a minute.

Cameras recorded the Lachman Fire igniting and expanding while he remained in the area for over a minute. 12:17 a.m.: He successfully connected to 911 near the bottom of the trail to report the blaze. During that call, he typed into ChatGPT: "Are you at fault if a fire is lift [sic] because of your cigarettes?" ChatGPT responded, "Yes," with an explanation.

He successfully connected to 911 near the bottom of the trail to report the blaze. During that call, he typed into ChatGPT: "Are you at fault if a fire is lift [sic] because of your cigarettes?" ChatGPT responded, "Yes," with an explanation. 12:20 a.m.: He drove away from the fire, passing fire trucks responding to the scene, then turned around to follow them back up the hill.

He drove away from the fire, passing fire trucks responding to the scene, then turned around to follow them back up the hill. 1:02 a.m.: He recorded four iPhone videos of firefighters battling the blaze.

He recorded four iPhone videos of firefighters battling the blaze. Firefighters declared the Lachman Fire suppressed after it burned roughly 8 acres of land.

Jan. 7:

Heavy winds reignited smoldering roots from the same area, sparking the Palisades Fire, which spread across federal and state land.

Jan. 31:

Officials declared the Palisades Fire fully contained after burning about 202 acres of federal property and additional MRCA and state park land.

Oct. 2:

ATF Special Agent William Schry filed a criminal complaint in the Central District of California charging Rinderknecht with arson of property receiving federal financial assistance under 18 U.S.C. § 844(f)(1).

Oct. 8:

Rinderknecht was arrested in Melbourne, Florida, by federal agents and taken into custody.

Oct. 9:

U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathan W. Hill cited Rinderknecht's mental health, unsteady income and complicated relationship with his family as reasons to deny bond and have the 29-year-old remain in U.S. Marshals' custody.

Fox News Digital's Pilar Arias contributed to this report.