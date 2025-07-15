Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

LA Fires

Californians confront man accused of starting LA fire until police make arrest

Suspect claimed to be fire marshal conducting 'controlled burn' at Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles, witness says

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
close
Californians confront man accused of starting fire in Los Angeles Video

Californians confront man accused of starting fire in Los Angeles

A group of Californians confronted a man who allegedly started a fire at Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, July 13. (Credit: Instagram/dstylemedia)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group of Californians were captured on video confronting a man who allegedly set fire to trees and bushes in Los Angeles, holding him until police showed up to make an arrest. 

The tense scene unfolded Sunday along the Runyon Canyon in Hollywood Hills, where the devastating Sunset Fire began in January. 

"You started that fire? You just came from over there, we just saw you," a woman is heard telling the man, who was wearing a red tank top shirt. 

"I did, you’re right. And I’m -- yeah. You have the warrant for the murder right?" he responded, before turning away. 

HISTORIC GRAND CANYON LODGE DESTROYED IN WILDFIRE, WHICH CLOSES NORTH RIM FOR SEASON 

Los Angeles fire suspect confronted

The suspect is seen being confronted by Californians in Runyon Canyon on Sunday, July 13, prior to his arrest. (Instagram/dstylemedia)

Another woman was then seen walking up to the man and telling him about how there are houses nearby. 

"What the f---? You should be hospitalized," she told him. "You are going to be fined and hospitalized." 

The video concludes with a helicopter and fire truck arriving to combat the blaze. The man was placed in handcuffs, drawing cheers from a crowd that had gathered. 

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

LOS ANGELES MAYOR BASS POINTS FINGERS WHEN GRILLED ON AFRICA TRIP AMID BOTCHED WILDFIRE RESPONSE 

Los Angeles arson suspect arrested

The suspect, whose identity is unclear, is seen being arrested on Sunday, July 13, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Instagram/dstylemedia)

The identity of the suspect is unclear. 

"He admitted he did it," Davanh Dimarco, a witness, told Fox11 Los Angeles. "There was no one else coming out of the trees. Apparently, he had a blowtorch." 

"He said, ‘I’m a fire marshal and this is a controlled burn,’" added another witness, Scotty Mitchell. "I said, ‘Show me your badge.’ Clearly, he didn’t have a badge. He probably doesn’t even have a toy badge." 

Mitchell also described the incident as like "PTSD from January." 

Los Angeles fire crews put out blaze

Fire crews are seen fighting the blaze that broke out in Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 13. (Instagram/dstylemedia)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Fire crews that showed up on scene kept the blaze to under a half-acre, according to Fox11 Los Angeles. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.