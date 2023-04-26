Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oregon
Published

Oregon State athletic director moves from ICU to cardio recovery

Scott Barnes suffered serious medical event while attending award ceremony Saturday night

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes has been moved from intensive care to cardio recovery after a serious medical event while attending an award ceremony at Fresno State on Saturday night.

Barnes, 60, was being treated at Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno, California. Oregon State announced Tuesday night that he had been moved from the ICU.

$1.6B LAWSUIT TRIAL BEGINS FOR OREGON UTILITY ACCUSED OF INFLAMING SEVERAL CATASTROPHIC 2020 WILDFIRES

Oregon Fox News graphic

Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes has been moved from the ICU to cardio recovery. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am so thankful for the incredible immediate medical response that I received Saturday night, as well as the outstanding ongoing care provided at Saint Agnes Medical Center," Barnes said in a statement released by Oregon State. "I also have been blessed by the outpouring of love, care and support shown me and my family by members of Beaver Nation, the Fresno State community, friends and athletics colleagues from across the nation. Such support contributes greatly to the Barnes’ family and my own recovery. I look forward to seeing you all soon."

Barnes is a former Fresno State basketball player and was at the school to receive an award Saturday night. He has been athletic director at Oregon State since 2016 after previous stints as AD at Pittsburgh and Utah State.