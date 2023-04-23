Expand / Collapse search
Oregon State Beavers
Published

Oregon State athletic director in stable condition after 'medical event' causes hospitalization

Barnes was receiving an award from Fresno State, where he played basketball

Scott Thompson
Scott Thompson
Oregon State University athletic director Scott Barnes was hospitalized on Saturday after experiencing a "medical event" while at an awards ceremony at his alma mater, Fresno State. 

"Scott Barnes is a dear friend, trusted colleague and incredibly loved man across the Oregon State and Pac-12 families and the entire college sports community," the Pac-12 said in a statement, via ESPN. "Our thoughts are with Scott and his family at this time."

The Oregonian reported that Barnes is in stable condition. 

Oregon State logo on basketball court

The Oregon State Beavers logo at Moda Center in Portland. (Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Barnes was at Fresno State to accept an award, as he played basketball for the school. 

"All of us at Oregon State University are grateful for the medical care that Scott is receiving," Oregon State president Jayathi Y. Murthy said. 

Barnes has been the university’s athletic director since December 2016 after holding the same position at other institutions. 

Barnes began as an athletic director at Humboldt State in 1997, where he spent three years. Then, he had stints with Eastern Washington from 1999-2005, Utah State from 2008-15 and Pittsburgh from 2015-16 before joining the Beavers in Oregon State. 

"In Barnes’ tenure, OSU Athletics has made significant strides academically and athletically," the university’s staff directory reads. "Beaver student-athletes are among the leaders in the Pac-12 Conference for academic accomplishments, the Valley Football Center officially re-opened and the popular Fan Experience Committee was created. 

Oregon State logo on pylon

A pylon with the Beavers' logo at Reser Stadium on May 8, 2021, in Corvallis, Oregon. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

"In addition, he has increased the emphasis on fundraising and developing a sustainable business model that will ensure Beaver Athletics continues to progress and thrive, and debuted the BUILD THE DAM Strategic Plan to guide the program forward for future years."

As a college basketball player, Barnes reached two NCAA tournaments with the Fresno State Bulldogs and was named second-team all-conference as a senior. 

Oregon State logo on basketball court

The floor at Gill Coliseum before a game between the Oregon State Beavers and Northwest Eagles on Nov. 27, 2020, in Corvallis, Oregon. (Soobum Im/Getty Images)

He transferred to Fresno State after spending time at Eastern Montana College, a Division II school. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.