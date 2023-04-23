Oregon State athletic director in stable condition after 'medical event' causes hospitalization

Oregon State University athletic director Scott Barnes was hospitalized on Saturday after experiencing a "medical event" while at an awards ceremony at his alma mater, Fresno State.

"Scott Barnes is a dear friend, trusted colleague and incredibly loved man across the Oregon State and Pac-12 families and the entire college sports community," the Pac-12 said in a statement, via ESPN. "Our thoughts are with Scott and his family at this time."

The Oregonian reported that Barnes is in stable condition.

Barnes was at Fresno State to accept an award, as he played basketball for the school.

"All of us at Oregon State University are grateful for the medical care that Scott is receiving," Oregon State president Jayathi Y. Murthy said.

Barnes has been the university’s athletic director since December 2016 after holding the same position at other institutions.

Barnes began as an athletic director at Humboldt State in 1997, where he spent three years. Then, he had stints with Eastern Washington from 1999-2005, Utah State from 2008-15 and Pittsburgh from 2015-16 before joining the Beavers in Oregon State.

"In Barnes’ tenure, OSU Athletics has made significant strides academically and athletically," the university’s staff directory reads. "Beaver student-athletes are among the leaders in the Pac-12 Conference for academic accomplishments, the Valley Football Center officially re-opened and the popular Fan Experience Committee was created.

"In addition, he has increased the emphasis on fundraising and developing a sustainable business model that will ensure Beaver Athletics continues to progress and thrive, and debuted the BUILD THE DAM Strategic Plan to guide the program forward for future years."

As a college basketball player, Barnes reached two NCAA tournaments with the Fresno State Bulldogs and was named second-team all-conference as a senior.

He transferred to Fresno State after spending time at Eastern Montana College, a Division II school.