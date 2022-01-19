Oklahoma on-duty officers step into the classroom to serve during staff shortages

Oklahoma police officers stepped into the classroom on Tuesday to help schools struggling with staffing shortages.

The Moore Police Department said several of its on-duty officers this week were serving in classrooms.

Photos posted on the Moore Police Department website show officers covering sixth-grade classes at Apple Creek Elementary. The department said additional officers have served at Houchin and Broadmoore.

"We are thankful to be able to assist our community during these difficult times," MPD wrote on Facebook.

Moore is about a 15-minute drive south of Oklahoma City.

Moore Public Schools told Fox News that the city has, like other major metro areas, been dealing with substitute shortages for years. The district said it has long-established ties with its local police and fire departments.

Moore Chief of Police Todd R. Gibson told Fox News between six and eight officers are subbing this week. They received their regular pay from the city and did not receive compensation from the school district.

"Police officers did not have to participate, they chose to," Gibson said. "These officers are deeply connected to the community and the schools. They always enjoy the opportunity to interact with the future of our community in a helpful way."

Gibson said MPD does not have a staffing shortage and the patrol division was not affected by the initiative.