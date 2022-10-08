Ohio train derailment spills paraffin wax

Multiple cars from a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed on a bridge near an Ohio Amtrak station on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:20 p.m. when a conductor aboard a train traveling east reported engine issues, which caused the derailment at the Columbus Avenue overpass.

The damaged train cars are leaking wax that is not hazardous, the City of Sandusky said on Twitter.

The Columbus Avenue underpass and Campbell Street rail crossing remain closed due to the accident, and Sundusky Police asked drivers to avoid the area.

There are no known injuries.

The derailed train also knocked out power for roughly 1,200 customers living in the area, Edison Power said.

The City of Sundusky has not announced how long it will take crews to clean up the wax and fix the overpass.