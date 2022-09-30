Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

NYC homeless man indicted for allegedly beating woman in subway station, impairing her vision in one eye

The victim was violently beaten in a New York City subway station and has lost vision in one of her eyes from the attack, prosecutors said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
New York City homeless man seen punching, stomping on female straphanger in graphic video Video

The 33-year-old victim told police the homeless man tried to speak with her on the subway before chasing her down and punching and stomping on her in a violent, unprovoked attack at a Queens metro station. 

The homeless man accused of brutally beating down and pummeling a woman at a New York City subway station in an attack that caused her to lose vision in one eye has been indicted, prosecutors said Friday. 

Waheed Foster, 41, has been charged with attempted murder and assault charges in the unprovoked Sept. 20 attack of Elizabeth Gomes, 33, as she was leaving the Howard Beach/JFK Airport subway station, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. 

Footage obtained by Fox News shows a man running after the woman through the subway station before grabbing her arm and throwing her down into a ticketing counter. He then delivers several blows to the woman’s head and upper body and stomps on her. 

MAN WHO FATALLY STABBED NYC EMS WORKER ARRESTED

A homeless man delivers several blows to a 33-year-old woman who reportedly ignored his attempts at conversation on the subway. The woman lost vision in one eye and the suspect, Waheed Foster, 41, has been indicted. (Fox News)

"We have had enough," Katz said in a statement announcing the indictment. "There are basic rights that New Yorkers should have in this City, and one of them is the right to safety when commuting to work, using the subway to take our children to school, and knowing we can safely come home to our families."

During the attack, a good Samaritan tried to intervene but was chased away by the attacker, who then continued to beat Gomes, prosecutors said. 

Gomes was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery to repair a ruptured eye. 

"As a result of the injuries sustained from the attack, Ms. Gomes currently has lost vision in one eye," Katz's office said. 

Homeless man chases off straphanger who tried to intervene to stop violent assault on woman at Queens subway station. (Fox News)

Foster faces up to 25 years in prison. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.