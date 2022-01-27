Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

NYPD patrol car tires slashed as crowds gather for vigil honoring fallen Officers Jason Rivera, Wilbert Mora

Police tires slashed near vigil at NYPD’s 32 Precinct station house, Fox News has learned

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones , Bryan Llenas | Fox News
A wake is held for fallen NYPD officer Jason Rivera at St. Patrick's Cathedral Video

A wake is held for fallen NYPD officer Jason Rivera at St. Patrick's Cathedral

The tires of a half-dozen police vehicles, including those belonging to the NYPD, were slashed on Wednesday during a vigil honoring the fallen New York City officers who died after they were shot by a domestic violence suspect earlier this month, Fox News has learned. 

The tires on four New York Police Department patrol cars, an auxiliary van and a police vehicle from Darien, Connecticut, were slashed sometime shortly around 6:30 p.m. local time Wednesday in Harlem, near a vigil at the NYPD’s 32 Precinct station house, Fox News confirmed Thursday morning. 

At the time, crowds had gathered at the station house around that time to honor Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, who were assigned to the precinct. 

SLAIN NYPD OFFICER WILBERT MORA’S ORGAN DONATIONS SAVE 5 LIVES: ‘SOMEBODY DID RECEIVE THIS HERO’S HEART’

Heartbroken officers escort heroic NYPD cop murdered in line of duty by criminal Video

Rivera and Mora, ages 22 and 27, respectively, were shot Friday while responding to a report of a domestic violence incident in Harlem around 6:30 p.m. involving a mother and her adult son, Lashawn McNeil. 

NYPD COP-KILLING SUSPECT LASHAWN MCNEIL DIES OF INJURIES FROM FRIDAY SHOOTOUT WITH POLICE

Along with a third officer, the pair met with the woman and had begun to approach the back bedroom, where they were told McNeil was staying. As they approached, McNeil opened fire and struck Rivera and Mora. The third officer returned fire and critically injured McNeil. 

Second officer in Harlem shooting dies: NYPD Video

Rivera died from his injuries on Friday. Services are scheduled for Thursday afternoon and Friday morning at New York City’s famous St. Patrick’s Cathedral. 

Mora, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. He donated his organs and was ultimately able to save five lives. Services have been scheduled for February 1 and 2, and will also be held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. 

McNeil allegedly used a high-capacity magazine and a Glock handgun, both of which were found to have been stolen. He died from his injuries on Monday. 

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report. 

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 

