CRIME
Published

NYPD cop-killing suspect Lashawn McNeil dies of injuries from Friday shootout with police

Lashawn McNeil is accused of shooting and killing one officer and critically wounding another, a third officer returned fire

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
Lashawn McNeil, the 47-year-old suspect accused of shooting to NYPD officers in New York City Friday, killing one and leaving the other critical injured, has died, according to authorities.

The NYPD confirmed the death to Fox News Monday afternoon.

NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, 22, was killed in the line of duty Friday night.  (NYPD)

McNeil is accused of shooting NYPD officers Justin River and Wilbert Mora in his mother's apartment, where they had gone in response to her 911 call reporting a domestic dispute.

The ambush attack in a back hallway killed Rivera, a 22-year-old rookie, and sent the 27-year-old Mora to Harlem Hospital. He was transferred to New York University's Langone Medical Center Sunday, still in critical condition.

A third officer, later identified as Sumit Sulan, was in a different room at the time of the gunfire. He drew his own weapon and critically wounded the alleged gunman.

Fox News' Jeremy Copas contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with Fox News Digital for updates.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports

