New York City

NYC tourist stabbed in swanky area after 3 killed in random attack as DA slams Trump

Former police commissioner says Alvin Bragg's soft-on-crime approach has hindered the city

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
New York City sidewalks bloodied again after another grisly stabbing Video

New York City sidewalks bloodied again after another grisly stabbing

The New York City Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that a 55-year-old tourist was stabbed on Wednesday in his left ear and left cheek. (Credit: FNTV)

A 55-year-old tourist was attacked with a knife while walking on the sidewalk in a swanky neighborhood in New York City on Wednesday, police said.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed to Fox News Digital that the stabbing in broad daylight occurred at approximately 10:23 a.m. in a neighborhood on the Upper West Side.

Police said that the 55-year-old's left ear and left cheek were slashed during the seemingly random attack. The victim was transported to a local hospital following the stabbing.

DEMOCRAT MAYOR SLAMS HIS OWN PARTY AFTER DEADLY HOURS-LONG STABBING SPREE

  • Apartment entrance in NYC
    Image 1 of 3

    A visitor to New York City is recovering after being stabbed on an Upper West Side sidewalk Wednesday morning. (Peter Gerber)

  • Suspect
    Image 2 of 3

    Police are searching for the attacker as the investigation into the incident continues. (NYPD)

  • Investigators
    Image 3 of 3

    The attack happened on West 86th Street between Columbus and Amsterdam avenues around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, the NYPD confirmed to Fox News Digital. (Peter Gerber)

WATCH:

New York City stabbing suspect spotted fleeing after alleged attack Video

The suspect fled following the attack, authorities said. Surveillance footage, obtained by Fox News Digital, showed the suspect running from the scene. He was spotted with a knife.

The NYPD are continuing to investigate the incident.

NYPD cruiser

Wednesday's stabbing follows a stabbing spree that killed 3 people on Monday. (Peter Gerber)

The stabbing comes just two days after a knife-wielding man was charged with killing three people on Monday.

Police arrested 51-year-old Ramon Rivera, a career criminal, earlier this week after he allegedly went on an unprovoked stabbing spree across Manhattan. 

SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER 'UNPROVOKED' NEW YORK CITY STABBING SPREE LEAVES 3 PEOPLE DEAD: POLICE

Rivera, who is homeless, has eight prior arrests and had been released from jail just weeks before the fatal knife-wielding attacks. 

Mayor Eric Adams, left, and District Attorney Alvin Bragg,

Mayor Eric Adams, left, and District Attorney Alvin Bragg, right, listen during a news conference.  (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

The stabbings also come against the backdrop of District Attorney Alvin Bragg's focus in the past year on prosecuting President-elect Trump, who was convicted of 34 felony counts related to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Ray Kelly, a former New York City police commissioner and The Guardian Group CEO, told "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade that Bragg's soft-on-crime approach has hindered the city.

BRAGG'S OFFICE VIES TO SUPPRESS JORDAN NEELY'S DRUG ABUSE, PSYCHE RECORDS IN MARINE VET'S CHOKEHOLD TRIAL

"Mr. Bragg is not reasonable," he told Kilmeade on Wednesday. "He is… a believer in the most radical of approaches. As a matter of fact, the first day in office, he gave us a manifesto over what he's not going to do. One of them being that he is not going to arrest people for fare-beating, which, by the way, the MTA says that's where they're losing three quarters of $1 billion a year on this, and that's why we have congestion pricing because of District Attorney Bragg."

The Manhattan district attorney campaigned on prosecuting Trump, saying in an interview in 2021 that he personally planned to focus on the Trump case as soon as he became DA.

"This is obviously a consequential case, one that merits the attention of the DA personally," Bragg said at the time, according to CNN.

Daniel Penny exits court

Daniel Penny departs Manhattan Criminal Court after being charged in connection with the death of Jordan Neely on a New York City subway in 2023. (John M. Mantel for Fox News Digital)

Jordan Neely protesters

Supporters of Jordan Neely counterprotest during a rally in support of Daniel Penny at Collect Pond Park, New York City, in May. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

DANIEL PENNY'S NYPD INTERROGATION VIDEO RELEASED IN SUBWAY CHOKEHOLD TRIAL

The stabbing also comes as Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old Marine veteran, is currently on trial facing manslaughter charges for defending New Yorkers on an uptown F train last year.

Penny is fighting manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges in the death of 30-year-old Jordan Neely, a homeless subway performer, for placing Neely in a fatal chokehold.

The ongoing trial has raised questions about vigilante justice and subway safety.

Fox News Digital's Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.